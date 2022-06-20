Sign up
Photo 1858
In the puddle
It was finally raining, and even a lot of it. I decide to practice reflections in puddles. But it is so dry that most of the puddles have drying and the rest were taken by the bathing birds.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is nice. We are needing rain in Scotland too!
June 21st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a superb image this makes
June 21st, 2022
