In the puddle by haskar
Photo 1858

In the puddle

It was finally raining, and even a lot of it. I decide to practice reflections in puddles. But it is so dry that most of the puddles have drying and the rest were taken by the bathing birds.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman ace
This is nice. We are needing rain in Scotland too!
June 21st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a superb image this makes
June 21st, 2022  
