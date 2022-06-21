Previous
The marsh gladiolus by haskar
Photo 1859

The marsh gladiolus

Found in the garden. It used to be very popular, but now it is rarely seen.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Renee Salamon ace
So pretty - gladioli were my mother’s favourite flower and she grew them
In her garden. You are right, they are rarely seen
June 22nd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
How very pretty.
June 22nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2022  
