A circle of light by haskar
Photo 1862

A circle of light

This is a baroque chandelier in the ballroom at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. I was looking for some new look. And that's what I like. Best on black.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
