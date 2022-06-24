Sign up
Photo 1862
A circle of light
This is a baroque chandelier in the ballroom at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. I was looking for some new look. And that's what I like. Best on black.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
24th June 2022 8:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
lamp
,
pov
