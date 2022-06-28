Previous
Old and new by haskar
Photo 1866

Old and new

I liked the reflections of the old castle chimneys in the windows of the mid-20th century building.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

haskar

ace
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman ace
I absolutely love this!
June 29th, 2022  
