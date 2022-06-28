Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1866
Old and new
I liked the reflections of the old castle chimneys in the windows of the mid-20th century building.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2182
photos
246
followers
224
following
511% complete
View this month »
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
Latest from all albums
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
47
1866
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
26th June 2022 9:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflection
,
city
Issi Bannerman
ace
I absolutely love this!
June 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close