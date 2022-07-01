Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1869
Do not shoot!
Two large war machines were on display in Warsaw. They were destroyed near Bucza. They entered Ukraine via Belarus. And their unit comes from Ulan-Ude in Buryatia (6315 km from Ukraine).
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2185
photos
246
followers
224
following
512% complete
View this month »
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
Latest from all albums
1863
1864
1865
47
1866
1867
1868
1869
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
1st July 2022 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
war
,
ukraine
,
juxtaposition
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close