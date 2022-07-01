Previous
Do not shoot! by haskar
Photo 1869

Do not shoot!

Two large war machines were on display in Warsaw. They were destroyed near Bucza. They entered Ukraine via Belarus. And their unit comes from Ulan-Ude in Buryatia (6315 km from Ukraine).
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

haskar

