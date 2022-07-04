Previous
Cleaning rostrum by haskar
Photo 1872

Cleaning rostrum

This is the year of the bugs, I guess. There are a lot of them everywhere and I often meet the rarer varieties. This dandy paused for a moment and cleaned its rostrum from the grass seed . It was enough to take a shot.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Bucktree
Nice capture and closeup shot.
July 5th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely close up, great detail.
July 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful details in this.
July 5th, 2022  
