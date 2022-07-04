Sign up
Photo 1872
Cleaning rostrum
This is the year of the bugs, I guess. There are a lot of them everywhere and I often meet the rarer varieties. This dandy paused for a moment and cleaned its rostrum from the grass seed . It was enough to take a shot.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
close
,
bug
,
summer
,
-up
Bucktree
Nice capture and closeup shot.
July 5th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely close up, great detail.
July 5th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful details in this.
July 5th, 2022
