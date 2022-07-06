Previous
Linden in blooming by haskar
Photo 1874

Linden in blooming

Everything blooms and smells good. In Polish, the name of the month July (lipiec) comes from linden (lipa). It's a very important tree here.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

haskar

Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful.
July 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful and beautifully captured against the bokeh background ! fav
July 7th, 2022  
Shanne
That's a lovely shot - we also call them lime trees, but we have a number of varieties, which also interbreed. Those flowers are bee magnets too - and we have songs about the linden tree. (I looked at that, started hearing the song "on linden lea" and also thought that "that looks like lime")
July 7th, 2022  
