Photo 1874
Linden in blooming
Everything blooms and smells good. In Polish, the name of the month July (lipiec) comes from linden (lipa). It's a very important tree here.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
6th July 2022 5:06pm
Tags
summer
,
blooming
,
pov
Issi Bannerman
ace
How beautiful.
July 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful and beautifully captured against the bokeh background ! fav
July 7th, 2022
Shanne
That's a lovely shot - we also call them lime trees, but we have a number of varieties, which also interbreed. Those flowers are bee magnets too - and we have songs about the linden tree. (I looked at that, started hearing the song "on linden lea" and also thought that "that looks like lime")
July 7th, 2022
