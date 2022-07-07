Sign up
Photo 1875
A lily bud
Most of the lilies are already in full bloom. This one was still in the bud. The green tips of the petals caught my attention.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2199
photos
247
followers
224
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
7th July 2022 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
close-up
