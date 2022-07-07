Previous
A lily bud by haskar
A lily bud

Most of the lilies are already in full bloom. This one was still in the bud. The green tips of the petals caught my attention.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
