Photo 1882
The charms of holidays
Huge queue. It is a bit surprising when you can buy a ticket online or in a machine. But if you have any claims, want to rebook, join the queue!
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
4
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th July 2022 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
railroad
,
holiday
,
travel
,
behavior
Wylie
ace
Must be the same everywhere - trying to avoid it until the problems are sorted!
July 15th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Oh dear! Not a pleasant start to a holiday.
July 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a headache !!!!
July 15th, 2022
Babs
ace
The downside of holidays.
July 15th, 2022
