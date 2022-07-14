Previous
The charms of holidays by haskar
Photo 1882

The charms of holidays

Huge queue. It is a bit surprising when you can buy a ticket online or in a machine. But if you have any claims, want to rebook, join the queue!
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

haskar

Wylie ace
Must be the same everywhere - trying to avoid it until the problems are sorted!
July 15th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oh dear! Not a pleasant start to a holiday.
July 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a headache !!!!
July 15th, 2022  
Babs ace
The downside of holidays.
July 15th, 2022  
