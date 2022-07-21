Previous
Next
Playing in the water by haskar
Photo 1889

Playing in the water

This is water basketball. A good way to relax on hot days. You can see one kayak capsized, but it quickly regained balance. If you throw a ball too forcefully, you fall over.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
517% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
and if you get too hot, well you throw the ball too forcefully ...
July 22nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Oops one man down.
July 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise