Photo 1889
Playing in the water
This is water basketball. A good way to relax on hot days. You can see one kayak capsized, but it quickly regained balance. If you throw a ball too forcefully, you fall over.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
water
,
action
,
play
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
and if you get too hot, well you throw the ball too forcefully ...
July 22nd, 2022
Babs
ace
Oops one man down.
July 22nd, 2022
