Photo 1890
Repetitions and patterns in nature
Spore ferns in the evening light
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2229
photos
244
followers
224
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd July 2022 6:09pm
Tags
plant
,
pattern
,
close-up
,
fern
,
repetition
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, this is lovely and so beautifully repetitive!
July 23rd, 2022
Korcsog Károly
ace
I love this photo!
July 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Love the repetition
July 23rd, 2022
