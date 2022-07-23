Sign up
Photo 1891
After storm
And suddenly it became dark ... The rain was needed, but it was too violent. Luckily a little cooler.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1891
Tags
weather
,
storm
,
city
,
rail-station
Suzanne
ace
Great stormy shot
July 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a dramatic scene. fav.
July 24th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That certainly is a dramatic sky - can see the rain falling too! Nice photo.
July 24th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Looks very ominous!!
July 24th, 2022
