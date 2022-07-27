Previous
Ah, the light! by haskar
Photo 1895

Ah, the light!

Water lily flowers taken in the garden, but often can also be found in lakes and oxbow lakes.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Renee Salamon ace
Ahhh the light and the lilies
July 28th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful, beautiful light!
July 28th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
If you can see water lilies - you just HAVe to photograph them. This is a bit scary - is there an eel coming up here to bite on something!
July 28th, 2022  
Christina
Stunning light - great shot
July 28th, 2022  
