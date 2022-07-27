Sign up
Photo 1895
Ah, the light!
Water lily flowers taken in the garden, but often can also be found in lakes and oxbow lakes.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2239
photos
244
followers
224
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th July 2022 10:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
light
,
plant
,
garden
Renee Salamon
ace
Ahhh the light and the lilies
July 28th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful, beautiful light!
July 28th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
If you can see water lilies - you just HAVe to photograph them. This is a bit scary - is there an eel coming up here to bite on something!
July 28th, 2022
Christina
Stunning light - great shot
July 28th, 2022
