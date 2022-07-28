Previous
An old cottage by haskar
Photo 1896

An old cottage

I met it during a bike trip. I was a bit surprised because most of the houses were very well-kept and in good condition. I guess the heirs can't get along and the house is falling apart.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

haskar

