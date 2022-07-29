Sign up
Photo 1897
On the hunt
Taken on Thursday's bike trip. I like these birds, they look so dignified. But it's better not to get close to the nest - they are very dirty.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2243
photos
243
followers
223
following
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
285
1894
286
1895
287
1896
1897
288
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
28th July 2022 2:12pm
Tags
meadow
,
stork
Wylie
ace
Looks very intent on the hunt.
July 30th, 2022
tony gig
Beautiful bird and capture...
July 30th, 2022
