On the hunt by haskar
Photo 1897

On the hunt

Taken on Thursday's bike trip. I like these birds, they look so dignified. But it's better not to get close to the nest - they are very dirty.
29th July 2022

haskar

haskar
Wylie ace
Looks very intent on the hunt.
July 30th, 2022  
tony gig
Beautiful bird and capture...
July 30th, 2022  
