Thujopsis dolabrata by haskar
Thujopsis dolabrata

I really like the shape of the hiba cones. When I walk by, I can't resist taking a shot. And while there is still evening light ...
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman
Oh that's so pretty and the bokeh is amazing.
August 6th, 2022  
Helen Jane
Beautifully balanced with the matching blue bokeh in the opposite corner.
August 6th, 2022  
