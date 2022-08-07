Previous
Somewhere in the bushes by haskar
Photo 1906

Somewhere in the bushes

A day of breath from the heat. I went to the swamps by bike. Very dry everywhere. The small river was dry, there weren't even any mosquitoes.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
