A strange plant by haskar
A strange plant

This is comfrey. Once considered a miracle plant in medicine. A toxic substance has now been detected in it and internal use has been banned.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman ace
It's quite beautiful.
August 10th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's a marvellous plant for garden health still
August 10th, 2022  
