Photo 1913
Leaf innervation
It is the leaf of the Arctostaphylos uva-ursi plant. It looks very inconspicuous, it is small and creates green carpets on the ground, but when you get closer ...
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
13th August 2022 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
close-up
Christina
Stunning light on this lovely textured leaf
August 15th, 2022
Annie D
ace
stunning close up
August 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning close-up , beautifully lit ! fav
August 15th, 2022
Wylie
ace
lovely patterns and wonderful detail right down to the hairy edges.
August 15th, 2022
