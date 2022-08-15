Sign up
Photo 1914
The splash
I was tried a shot to challenge abstractaug2022. But the horizontal format didn't suit me. I really enjoyed grabbing the water and had a great time.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2276
photos
239
followers
221
following
524% complete
View this month »
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
Latest from all albums
301
1911
302
1912
303
1913
304
1914
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
15th August 2022 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
abstract
Christina
Great splash!
August 16th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super splash !
August 16th, 2022
