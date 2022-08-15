Previous
The splash by haskar
Photo 1914

The splash

I was tried a shot to challenge abstractaug2022. But the horizontal format didn't suit me. I really enjoyed grabbing the water and had a great time.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Christina
Great splash!
August 16th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super splash !
August 16th, 2022  
