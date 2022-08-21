Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1920
Commemorative photo
After the concert at the Grand Theater in Warsaw, the trombone section and the tuba from EUROPA GALANTE took a commemorative photo against the background of the illuminated audience hale. I took the opportunity ...
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2288
photos
238
followers
220
following
526% complete
View this month »
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
Latest from all albums
307
1917
308
1918
309
1919
310
1920
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st August 2022 10:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
concert
,
people
,
portret
Merrelyn
ace
Well done. Never let a chance go by :)
August 22nd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Awesome!
August 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Great job and POV!
August 22nd, 2022
Babs
ace
Well done.
August 22nd, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
Great photo.
FAV!
August 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
FAV!