Commemorative photo by haskar
Photo 1920

Commemorative photo

After the concert at the Grand Theater in Warsaw, the trombone section and the tuba from EUROPA GALANTE took a commemorative photo against the background of the illuminated audience hale. I took the opportunity ...
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Merrelyn ace
Well done. Never let a chance go by :)
August 22nd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Awesome!
August 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Great job and POV!
August 22nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Well done.
August 22nd, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
Great photo.
FAV!
August 22nd, 2022  
