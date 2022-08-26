Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1925
In the garden
Found in the garden. I really liked the texture of the flower. Then I noticed that the trees were already changing color and creating a beautiful background.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2298
photos
235
followers
217
following
527% complete
View this month »
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
Latest from all albums
1922
312
1923
313
1924
314
315
1925
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
26th August 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bokeh
,
texture
,
colour
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close