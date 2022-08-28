Previous
Let's get ice cream! by haskar
Photo 1927

Let's get ice cream!

In Warsaw, we suffer from extreme heat and drought. You can go for a walk only after sunset. One of the favorite walking places is the old town with lots of ice cream parlors.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

haskar

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the world is so broken - this is a wonderful capture of the situation
August 29th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks like a delightful spot for some ice cream.
August 29th, 2022  
