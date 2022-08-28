Sign up
Photo 1927
Let's get ice cream!
In Warsaw, we suffer from extreme heat and drought. You can go for a walk only after sunset. One of the favorite walking places is the old town with lots of ice cream parlors.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2302
photos
236
followers
217
following
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
28th August 2022 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
ice-cream
,
people-outdoors
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the world is so broken - this is a wonderful capture of the situation
August 29th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks like a delightful spot for some ice cream.
August 29th, 2022
