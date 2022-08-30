Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1929
Lichen
The temperature dropped a little so that I was finally able to go. These are not nice views. The drought has done great damage. The plants were in a very bad condition. And no insects at all. I met one bumblebee and several flies.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2306
photos
238
followers
219
following
528% complete
View this month »
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
Latest from all albums
1926
316
317
1927
318
1928
319
1929
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
30th August 2022 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
lichen
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful image - love the colour tones and light ! and yes the weather has a lot to answer for ! fav
August 31st, 2022
Babs
ace
Oh doesn't it look beautiful. fav.
August 31st, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fascinating!
August 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close