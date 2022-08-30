Previous
Lichen by haskar
Photo 1929

Lichen

The temperature dropped a little so that I was finally able to go. These are not nice views. The drought has done great damage. The plants were in a very bad condition. And no insects at all. I met one bumblebee and several flies.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful image - love the colour tones and light ! and yes the weather has a lot to answer for ! fav
August 31st, 2022  
Babs ace
Oh doesn't it look beautiful. fav.
August 31st, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fascinating!
August 31st, 2022  
