Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1930
The leaf
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2308
photos
240
followers
219
following
528% complete
View this month »
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
Latest from all albums
317
1927
318
1928
319
1929
320
1930
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
31st August 2022 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
leaf
,
pattern
,
texture
Delboy79
ace
Great deaails and colours.Is that the Oly Vivid setting on a PRO lens
September 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close