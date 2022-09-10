Sign up
Photo 1940
It was raining!
The second day is raining. And it is so nice, as if it wanted to water the ground. It is wonderful.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
grass
,
rain
,
close-up
,
droplet
Junko Y
ace
Like a floral fireworks!
September 11th, 2022
