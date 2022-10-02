Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1962
Eruption
I quickly send it and run to meet my friend from university. We're going to the theater.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2343
photos
241
followers
222
following
537% complete
View this month »
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
2nd October 2022 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoom
,
color
,
autumn
,
icm
JackieR
ace
A beautiful zoom burst, enjoy the show
October 2nd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot with beautiful colors and I love your title. Enjoy the theater.
October 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close