Photo 1965
In the colors of fall
Viburnum opulus has already changed its color and is a beautiful decoration in the countryside.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
8
8
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2346
photos
240
followers
221
following
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th October 2022 3:08pm
plant
,
autumn
,
colour
Renee Salamon
ace
Love the yellow/red combo
October 5th, 2022
KV
ace
Bright and beautiful.
October 5th, 2022
Heather
ace
Those red berries really pop against the warm yellow of the turning leaves! Fav!
October 5th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Love the pop of Red!
October 5th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Really nice colors
October 5th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Don't those berries show up so nicely
October 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
Just beautiful!!!
October 5th, 2022
Gosia
ace
Beautiful composition
October 5th, 2022
