The prey by haskar
Photo 1979

The prey

This is a fairly common sight. A crow with a walnut in its beak. To split it open, it flies to a certain height and releases the nut from its beak on the ground He repeats this trick many times until the cover cracks and you can get inside.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

haskar

JackieR ace
I love their accuracy of aim to drop in the same place!! A fabulous photograph
October 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot - and clever bird - isn't nature wonderful.
October 19th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab shot - didn’t know there were black and white crows.
October 19th, 2022  
