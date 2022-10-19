Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1979
The prey
This is a fairly common sight. A crow with a walnut in its beak. To split it open, it flies to a certain height and releases the nut from its beak on the ground He repeats this trick many times until the cover cracks and you can get inside.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2364
photos
243
followers
224
following
542% complete
View this month »
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
Latest from all albums
1974
1975
54
1976
1977
55
1978
1979
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
19th October 2022 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
crow
,
behavior
JackieR
ace
I love their accuracy of aim to drop in the same place!! A fabulous photograph
October 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super shot - and clever bird - isn't nature wonderful.
October 19th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Fab shot - didn’t know there were black and white crows.
October 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close