Photo 1980
Somewhere in the woods
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
20th October 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
autumn
,
dof
,
fungi
Kathy
ace
The magical forest. Lovely
October 20th, 2022
Dianne
This is stunning. Fav
October 20th, 2022
Susan
ace
Lovely
October 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Magical!
October 20th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Sweet shot - I do love the dreaminess you have here with the shallow dof.
October 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
