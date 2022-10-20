Previous
Somewhere in the woods by haskar
Photo 1980

Somewhere in the woods

20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Kathy ace
The magical forest. Lovely
October 20th, 2022  
Dianne
This is stunning. Fav
October 20th, 2022  
Susan ace
Lovely
October 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Magical!
October 20th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Sweet shot - I do love the dreaminess you have here with the shallow dof.
October 20th, 2022  
