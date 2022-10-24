Sign up
Photo 1984
Beech leaves in autumn
I would like to shout "wait a while", but autumn passes so quickly. There are fewer and fewer leaves on the trees.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
5
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2370
photos
244
followers
224
following
543% complete
View this month »
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
56
1983
1984
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
24th October 2022 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
colour
JackieR
ace
Hannah you are so skilled at making the ordinary so beautiful
October 24th, 2022
Mags
ace
Exactly what Jackie said!
October 24th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
This is so beautiful!
October 24th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
A lovely favourite.
October 24th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Such beautiful lighting
October 24th, 2022
