Beech leaves in autumn by haskar
Beech leaves in autumn

I would like to shout "wait a while", but autumn passes so quickly. There are fewer and fewer leaves on the trees.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
JackieR ace
Hannah you are so skilled at making the ordinary so beautiful
October 24th, 2022  
Mags ace
Exactly what Jackie said!
October 24th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
This is so beautiful!
October 24th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
A lovely favourite.
October 24th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Such beautiful lighting
October 24th, 2022  
