Colorful dizziness by haskar
Photo 1988

Colorful dizziness

28th October 2022

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Bucktree
Terrific shot and effect.
October 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
October 28th, 2022  
Margaret Brown
Giddy indeed!!
October 28th, 2022  
Kate
Cool effect
October 28th, 2022  
