Dziady by haskar
Photo 1991

Dziady

Dziady (grandfather's) is a pre-Christian Slavic rite. It is celebrated on the night of October 31 to November 1. On this night, the souls of the dead are recalled.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

haskar

haskar
gloria jones ace
Fantastic image...well done...great lighting
October 31st, 2022  
