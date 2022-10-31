Sign up
Photo 1991
Dziady
Dziady (grandfather's) is a pre-Christian Slavic rite. It is celebrated on the night of October 31 to November 1. On this night, the souls of the dead are recalled.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2378
photos
245
followers
225
following
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1985
1986
1987
57
1988
1989
1990
1991
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
31st October 2022 6:07pm
Tags
light
,
festive
,
cmentary
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic image...well done...great lighting
October 31st, 2022
