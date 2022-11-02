Previous
Waiting for the train by haskar
Photo 1993

Waiting for the train

I go to my mom every Wednesday. Today I missed the train and had to wait a while for the next one.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Love the PoV and especially the late afternoon light
November 2nd, 2022  
