Photo 1993
Waiting for the train
I go to my mom every Wednesday. Today I missed the train and had to wait a while for the next one.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2381
photos
245
followers
225
following
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
58
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
2nd November 2022 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
industry
,
line
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the PoV and especially the late afternoon light
November 2nd, 2022
