Previous
Next
In the autumn light by haskar
Photo 1994

In the autumn light

To get such low POV, I don't dig a hole in the forest. I am looking for fungi on old trunks and fallen trees.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
546% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
What a neat pov and great light.
November 3rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous! super pov , light and capture - fav
November 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise