Photo 1996
The leaves have already fallen
It's late autumn here. On this linden only fruits remained.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
5
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2384
photos
246
followers
225
following
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1990
1991
1992
1993
58
1994
1995
1996
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
high-key
I love the comp and the light bokeh makes a terrific background.
November 5th, 2022
That's beautiful
November 5th, 2022
So deliciously beautiful ! fav
November 5th, 2022
Beautiful shot
November 5th, 2022
Looks terrific against that light bokeh background
November 5th, 2022
