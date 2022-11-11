Sign up
Photo 2002
Colors can always be found
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2390
photos
246
followers
226
following
548% complete
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
11th November 2022 11:25am
Tags
plant
,
autumn
,
colour
,
clos-up
ace
Lovely shapes and details.
November 11th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Great eye
November 11th, 2022
