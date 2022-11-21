Previous
Next
The reindeer lichen by haskar
Photo 2012

The reindeer lichen

This is a very high magnification (2:1). I made them in a pine forest. As a background, I used fresh snow, which allowed me to eliminate interference.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
551% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Terrific macro. Love the name of these weird lichen.
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise