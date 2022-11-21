Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2012
The reindeer lichen
This is a very high magnification (2:1). I made them in a pine forest. As a background, I used fresh snow, which allowed me to eliminate interference.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2400
photos
246
followers
225
following
551% complete
View this month »
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st November 2022 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
close-up
,
lichen
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Terrific macro. Love the name of these weird lichen.
November 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close