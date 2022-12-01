Previous
On the coast by haskar
Photo 2022

On the coast

I wanted to practice water blur. Unfortunately, I twisted the thread on the polarizing filter and could not replace it with ND. It was the longest time I've could achieved. Maybe I'll try again tomorrow.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
Milanie ace
Made for a very moody scene
December 1st, 2022  
Suzanne ace
It's a really effective shot whatever the technical problems.
December 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very moody scene!
December 1st, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
You’ve created a wonderful tones - I really like it
December 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
Very dramatic and mystical!
December 1st, 2022  
