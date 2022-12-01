Sign up
Photo 2022
On the coast
I wanted to practice water blur. Unfortunately, I twisted the thread on the polarizing filter and could not replace it with ND. It was the longest time I've could achieved. Maybe I'll try again tomorrow.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
5
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
11
Comments
5
5
Fav's
5
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
1st December 2022 10:35am
Tags
sea
,
winter
,
coast
,
colour
,
long-exposition
Milanie
ace
Made for a very moody scene
December 1st, 2022
Suzanne
ace
It's a really effective shot whatever the technical problems.
December 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very moody scene!
December 1st, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
You’ve created a wonderful tones - I really like it
December 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
Very dramatic and mystical!
December 1st, 2022
