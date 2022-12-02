Sign up
Photo 2023
And only the tail is visible
I watched this young seagull find a flounder. First she dragged it to the beach, then she poked it a little, then swallowed it whole.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
1
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
beach
,
seagull
Mags
ace
Looking very satisfied too. =)
December 2nd, 2022
