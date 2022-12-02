Previous
Next
And only the tail is visible by haskar
Photo 2023

And only the tail is visible

I watched this young seagull find a flounder. First she dragged it to the beach, then she poked it a little, then swallowed it whole.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
554% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looking very satisfied too. =)
December 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise