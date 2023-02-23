Previous
The Eurasian hoopoe by haskar
The Eurasian hoopoe

Taken in the zoo. This is a fairly numerous bird in Poland, but very shy. I saw him many times but I never managed to take a good shot.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A new one for me - such a smart bird with his black and white feather pattern and love the head feathers and that long sharp beak! fav
February 23rd, 2023  
JackieR ace
These were my cousin's favourite bird when we were young children, he was always drawing them!!!
February 23rd, 2023  
MamaBec ace
Love how you framed this.
February 23rd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Not a bird I know. Camouflage colours
February 23rd, 2023  
