Photo 2105
The Eurasian hoopoe
Taken in the zoo. This is a fairly numerous bird in Poland, but very shy. I saw him many times but I never managed to take a good shot.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
4
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
bird
,
zoo
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A new one for me - such a smart bird with his black and white feather pattern and love the head feathers and that long sharp beak! fav
February 23rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
These were my cousin's favourite bird when we were young children, he was always drawing them!!!
February 23rd, 2023
MamaBec
ace
Love how you framed this.
February 23rd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Not a bird I know. Camouflage colours
February 23rd, 2023
