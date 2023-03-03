Previous
The mandarin duck by haskar
Photo 2112

The mandarin duck

I know a place where the ducks in our park like to group up for the night. It is near a small bridge and it is from this bridge that I took this portrait. The water was grayish brown so I changed it a bit.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love how close this is with the frame nearly full!
March 3rd, 2023  
