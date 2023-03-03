Sign up
Photo 2112
The mandarin duck
I know a place where the ducks in our park like to group up for the night. It is near a small bridge and it is from this bridge that I took this portrait. The water was grayish brown so I changed it a bit.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
1
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2537
photos
245
followers
221
following
578% complete
View this month »
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
2112
Latest from all albums
2108
348
349
2109
350
2110
2111
2112
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
3rd March 2023 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
duck
,
colour
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love how close this is with the frame nearly full!
March 3rd, 2023
