Previous
Next
The trumpet cup lichen by haskar
Photo 2114

The trumpet cup lichen

It was supposed to be a beautiful sunny day. It was cloudy and windy and sometimes it snowed. Spring decided to wait a little longer.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
579% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Terrific macro, another mini echo system
March 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful close-up of this delightful lichen - fav
March 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a great find and such an excellent shot!
March 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise