Photo 2114
The trumpet cup lichen
It was supposed to be a beautiful sunny day. It was cloudy and windy and sometimes it snowed. Spring decided to wait a little longer.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2539
photos
245
followers
221
following
579% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th March 2023 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
lichen
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Terrific macro, another mini echo system
March 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful close-up of this delightful lichen - fav
March 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
What a great find and such an excellent shot!
March 5th, 2023
