The old leaves and fruit

It snowed overnight but the sun melted it in the morning. Despite this, it is cold and you can see small icicles at the tips of the leaf.
7th March 2023

haskar

ace
@haskar
haskar
Krista Marson ace
feels like clean air
March 7th, 2023  
carol white ace
Great details and focus.Fav😊
March 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful shot. Love the water drops!
March 7th, 2023  
