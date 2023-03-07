Sign up
Photo 2116
The old leaves and fruit
It snowed overnight but the sun melted it in the morning. Despite this, it is cold and you can see small icicles at the tips of the leaf.
7th March 2023
Krista Marson
ace
feels like clean air
March 7th, 2023
carol white
ace
Great details and focus.Fav😊
March 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful shot. Love the water drops!
March 7th, 2023
