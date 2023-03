Snowstorm and rooks

In Poland, rooks occur throughout the year. The southern ones arrive in March for breeding, and the northern ones fly to Skadnynavia after overwintering, also in March. March is characterized by the fact that these birds gather in great flocks. I don't know if the ones I caught have just arrived or are getting ready to leave. I wanted to take them when they wait out a snowstorm on a tree. But something scared them and they took flight. And I was just lucky enough to catch this.