Photo 2120
In the dance
I was playing by the pond with long exposure and blur. So far, I've only managed to capture seagulls. But I'll practice again.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
4
7
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2545
photos
244
followers
221
following
580% complete
View this month »
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
11th March 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
long-exposure
,
impression
,
icm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love this for its softness and dream-like qualities, as they flutter away on the wings . fav
March 11th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
But what a balletic capture!
March 11th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh this is wonderful
March 11th, 2023
Catriona Baker
Very effective fav!
And I love the soft pastel colours
March 11th, 2023
365 Project
And I love the soft pastel colours