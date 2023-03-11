Previous
In the dance by haskar
Photo 2120

In the dance

I was playing by the pond with long exposure and blur. So far, I've only managed to capture seagulls. But I'll practice again.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

haskar

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love this for its softness and dream-like qualities, as they flutter away on the wings . fav
March 11th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
But what a balletic capture!
March 11th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh this is wonderful
March 11th, 2023  
Catriona Baker
Very effective fav!
And I love the soft pastel colours
March 11th, 2023  
