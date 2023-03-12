Sign up
Photo 2121
Spring in the park 1
Today I noticed that Mr O moved to Mrs O's hollow. Fingers crossed!
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
10
10
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2547
photos
244
followers
221
following
581% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
10
Fav's
10
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
12th March 2023 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
park
Barb
ace
Sweet!
March 12th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh canoodling owls!! What a great capture
March 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! such a delightful capture of the Mr and Mrs loving it up! fav
March 12th, 2023
Karen
ace
Owls in love! How wonderful. They look so very cosy and blissfully happy together. Fabulous and extraordinary capture!
March 12th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
So sweet!
March 12th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooooh bird behaviour can be so delightful
March 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
Too sweet and beautiful for words.
March 12th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Excellent find and capture.
March 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 12th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wonderful!!
March 12th, 2023
