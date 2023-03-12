Previous
Spring in the park 1 by haskar
Photo 2121

Spring in the park 1

Today I noticed that Mr O moved to Mrs O's hollow. Fingers crossed!
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Barb ace
Sweet!
March 12th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh canoodling owls!! What a great capture
March 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! such a delightful capture of the Mr and Mrs loving it up! fav
March 12th, 2023  
Karen ace
Owls in love! How wonderful. They look so very cosy and blissfully happy together. Fabulous and extraordinary capture!
March 12th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
So sweet!
March 12th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh bird behaviour can be so delightful
March 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Too sweet and beautiful for words.
March 12th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Excellent find and capture.
March 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 12th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wonderful!!
March 12th, 2023  
