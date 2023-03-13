Sign up
Photo 2122
First crocuses this year
The morning was very cool but then the temperature changed by several degrees and it started to rain. It felt so spring like.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
13th March 2023 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
park
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So lovely
March 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful!
March 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
So lovely and sweet!
March 13th, 2023
carol white
ace
Very pretty, nice dof.Fav😊
March 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
