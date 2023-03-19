Previous
Anemone hepatica by haskar
Anemone hepatica

We have had a beautiful spring for two days and everything is blooming beautifully.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Nova ace
Very pretty. :)
March 19th, 2023  
