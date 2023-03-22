Previous
The bud by haskar
The bud

Sorry for the lack of activity, but on Monday my son arrived and I gave him all my attention. He's leaving on Wednesday night. I'm so glad I was able to spend three days with him.
haskar

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
So pleased for you. This is pretty.
March 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good shot
March 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
March 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely pov and capture of the hydrangea!
March 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Excellent!
March 22nd, 2023  
