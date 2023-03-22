Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2131
The bud
Sorry for the lack of activity, but on Monday my son arrived and I gave him all my attention. He's leaving on Wednesday night. I'm so glad I was able to spend three days with him.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2558
photos
245
followers
224
following
583% complete
View this month »
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
Latest from all albums
2125
67
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd March 2023 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
spring
,
close-up
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
So pleased for you. This is pretty.
March 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good shot
March 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
March 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely pov and capture of the hydrangea!
March 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Excellent!
March 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close